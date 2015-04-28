New Issue- Poland prices 350 mln sfr 2018 bond

Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Poland, Republic Of (Government)

(Poland)

Issue Amount 350 million swiss francs

Maturity Date May 08,2018

Coupon 0 pct

Issue price 100.6420

Reoffer price 100.6420

Reoffer yield Minus 0.213 pct

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date May 08,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & PKO

Ratings A2(Moody‘s), A- (S&P) &

A- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

ISIN CH0280565562

