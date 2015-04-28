New Issue- Poland prices 350 mln sfr 2018 bond

Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Poland, Republic Of (Government)
(Poland)
Issue Amount 350 million swiss francs
Maturity Date May 08,2018
Coupon 0 pct
Issue price 100.6420
Reoffer price 100.6420
Reoffer yield Minus 0.213 pct
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date May 08,2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & PKO
Ratings A2(Moody‘s), A- (S&P) &
A- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program
