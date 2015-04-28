FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Poland prices 350 mln sfr 2018 bond
April 28, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Poland prices 350 mln sfr 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Poland, Republic Of (Government)

(Poland)

Issue Amount 350 million swiss francs

Maturity Date May 08,2018

Coupon 0 pct

Issue price 100.6420

Reoffer price 100.6420

Reoffer yield Minus 0.213 pct

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date May 08,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & PKO

Ratings A2(Moody‘s), A- (S&P) &

A- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

ISIN CH0280565562

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

