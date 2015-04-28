New Issue- Madrid prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower The Autonomous Community of Madrid
(Madrid)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 08,2022
Coupon 1.189 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 1.189 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.85 pct January 2022 SPGB
Payment Date May 8,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA & CACIB
Ratings Baa2 (+ve)(Moody‘s), BBB(st)(S&P) &
BBB (st)(Fitch)
Listing Mercado de Deuda Publica en Anotaciones
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Spanish
