New Issue- Madrid prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
April 28, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Madrid prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower The Autonomous Community of Madrid

(Madrid)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 08,2022

Coupon 1.189 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 1.189 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.85 pct January 2022 SPGB

Payment Date May 8,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA & CACIB

Ratings Baa2 (+ve)(Moody‘s), BBB(st)(S&P) &

BBB (st)(Fitch)

Listing Mercado de Deuda Publica en Anotaciones

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Spanish

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
