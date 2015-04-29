FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Youngor's Q1 profit up, plans share private placement
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
April 29, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Youngor's Q1 profit up, plans share private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Youngor Group Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 132.6 percent y/y at 3.2 billion yuan ($516.22 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 82.8 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan

* Says plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan in private placement of shares

* Says plans to boost capital of Hong Kong garment unit by hk$2 billion

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 30

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1EoIUQ9 ; bit.ly/1DWcaui; bit.ly/1bU5YNE; bit.ly/1dsG8Rd ; bit.ly/1AgfUGl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.