BRIEF-Youngor's Q1 profit up, plans share private placement

April 29 (Reuters) - Youngor Group Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 132.6 percent y/y at 3.2 billion yuan ($516.22 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 82.8 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan

* Says plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan in private placement of shares

* Says plans to boost capital of Hong Kong garment unit by hk$2 billion

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 30

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1EoIUQ9 ; bit.ly/1DWcaui; bit.ly/1bU5YNE; bit.ly/1dsG8Rd ; bit.ly/1AgfUGl

