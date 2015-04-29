FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Banco Santander prices 150 mln sfr 2022 bond
April 29, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Banco Santander prices 150 mln sfr 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco Santander Chile

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 19, 2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.086

Reoffer price 100.086

Yield 0.363 pct

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

