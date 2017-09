April 30 (Reuters) - Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net loss widens to 418.5 million yuan ($67.48 million) from 153.6 million yuan

* Says Q1 swings to black with net profit of 48.1 million yuan vs net loss of 85.5 million yuan previous year

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JaP8En; bit.ly/1bgBSCt

