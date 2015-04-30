New Issue- RCI Banque prices 200 mln euro 2016 FRN

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

(RCI Banque )

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date November 14,2016

Coupon 3-month euribor + 33 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 33 basis points

Payment Date April 30,2015

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Baa3(Moody‘s) & BBB(S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

