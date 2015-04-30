New Issue- RCI Banque prices 200 mln euro 2016 FRN

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower RCI Banque SA
(RCI Banque )
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date November 14,2016
Coupon 3-month euribor + 33 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 33 basis points
Payment Date April 30,2015
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Baa3(Moody‘s) & BBB(S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program
