BRIEF-Companies announce IPO pricings for their Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs
May 4, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Companies announce IPO pricings for their Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Nine companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details:

SHANGHAI

* Anhui Guangxin Agrochemical Co Ltd says sets IPO price at 16.11 yuan per share, aims to raise 758.1 million yuan ($122.11 million): bit.ly/1GJZmsD

* Kingclean Electric Co Ltd says sets IPO price at 19.08 yuan per share, aims to raise 782.3 million yuan: bit.ly/1dGNXTo

SHENZHEN

* B-Soft Co Ltd says sets IPO price at 14.02 yuan per share, aims to raise 238.3 million yuan: bit.ly/1zr47dh

* Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co Ltd says sets IPO price at 14.96 yuan per share, aims to raise 173.5 million yuan: bit.ly/1I6P9uB

* Guangdong Failong Crystal Technology Co Ltd says sets IPO price at 6.43 yuan per share, aims to raise 270.6 million yuan: bit.ly/1EQ8qiT

* Sichuan Zhongguang Lightning Protection Technologies Co Ltd says sets IPO price at 14.74 yuan per share, aims to raise 310.6 million yuan in Shenzhen IPO: bit.ly/1EKiMzm

* Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co Ltd says sets IPO price at 12.41 yuan per share, aims to raise 242.0 million yuan in Shenzhen IPO: bit.ly/1GUr3EA

* Zhejiang Jinke Peroxides Co Ltd says sets IPO price at 7.84 yuan per shares, aims to raise 207.8 million yuan in Shenzhen IPO: bit.ly/1I92wMg

* Yongxing Special Stainless Steel Co Ltd says sets IPO price at 21.74 yuan per share, aims to raise 1.09 billion yuan in Shenzhen IPO: bit.ly/1DNZQvN ($1 = 6.2083 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
