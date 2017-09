May 4 (Reuters) - Beijing Sinnet Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement with China Unicom’s Beijing unit on data centre project worth 316.7-405.6 million yuan ($51.01-65.32 million)

($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan renminbi)