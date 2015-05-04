BRIEF-China Fortune Land adjusts private placement, plans bonds

May 4 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 341.8 million shares at no lower than 20.48 yuan per share

* Says plans to issue up to 4 billion yuan ($644.28 million)bonds

* Says signs strategic framework agreement with an investment and management firm on business development

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)