BRIEF-China Fortune Land adjusts private placement, plans bonds
May 4, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Land adjusts private placement, plans bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 341.8 million shares at no lower than 20.48 yuan per share

* Says plans to issue up to 4 billion yuan ($644.28 million)bonds

* Says signs strategic framework agreement with an investment and management firm on business development

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I7PI7c; bit.ly/1I7PI7c; bit.ly/1brzkla

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

