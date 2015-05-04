BRIEF-Shunrong Sanqi Interactive plans share private placement, signs strategic agreement

May 4 (Reuters) - Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 3.2 billion yuan ($515.42 million)in private placement of shares
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 5
* Says unit signs strategic agreement With Guangdong Alpha Animation And Culture Co Ltd
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)