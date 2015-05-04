FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shunrong Sanqi Interactive plans share private placement, signs strategic agreement
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 4, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shunrong Sanqi Interactive plans share private placement, signs strategic agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3.2 billion yuan ($515.42 million)in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 5

* Says unit signs strategic agreement With Guangdong Alpha Animation And Culture Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1brGfe6 ; bit.ly/1FKn9MX ; bit.ly/1zs4hkv ; bit.ly/1F1g6Rk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.