New Issue- Swedbank prices dual tranche deal

May 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 11, 2020
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.514
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 11, 2020
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp
Reoffer price 102.518
Common terms
Payment Date May 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB & Nordea Bank AB
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Denoms (M) 1
