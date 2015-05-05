New Issue- AF AB prices 700 mln sek 2020 FRN

May 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AF AB
Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 12, 2020
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 115 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Sweden
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)