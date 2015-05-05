New Issue- AF AB prices 700 mln sek 2020 FRN

May 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AF AB

Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 12, 2020

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 115 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law Sweden

ISIN SE0007074620

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)