BRIEF-Deluxe Family plans acquisition, share private placement plan
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deluxe Family plans acquisition, share private placement plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Deluxe Family Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest up to 750 million yuan ($120.85 million)in acquiring new shares issued by Xiamen International Bank

* Says plans to raise up to 2.7 billion yuan in private placement of shares for acquisition and other projects

* Says plans to acquire graphene firm for 750 million yuan

* Says plans to boost capital in robot firm by 700 million yuan

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 6

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PkW5EX ; bit.ly/1JnMAD2; bit.ly/1c0gHWa ; bit.ly/1ABFeqA ; bit.ly/1ch9xgY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2058 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
