BRIEF-Deluxe Family plans acquisition, share private placement plan

May 5 (Reuters) - Deluxe Family Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 750 million yuan ($120.85 million)in acquiring new shares issued by Xiamen International Bank
* Says plans to raise up to 2.7 billion yuan in private placement of shares for acquisition and other projects
* Says plans to acquire graphene firm for 750 million yuan
* Says plans to boost capital in robot firm by 700 million yuan
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 6
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PkW5EX ; bit.ly/1JnMAD2; bit.ly/1c0gHWa ; bit.ly/1ABFeqA ; bit.ly/1ch9xgY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2058 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)