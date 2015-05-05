New Issue- Thuringia prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

May 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Thuringia, Freistaat
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 12, 2025
Coupon 0.50 pct
Issue price 98.8880
Reoffer price 98.8880
Spread Minus 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps
Payment Date May 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Helaba, LBBW, Nord, LB & WGZ
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
