New Issue- EIB adds 300 mln euros to 2020 bond

May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 106.701

Spread Minus 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 4.2bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date May 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK, LBBW, Standard Chartered Bank and UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 2.3 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0858366098

