New Issue- CAFFIL adds 150 mln euro 2035 bond

May 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL (CAFFIL)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2035

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.704

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date May 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P) &

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux & Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro when fungible

ISIN FR0012467942

