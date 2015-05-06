New Issue- CAFFIL adds 150 mln euro 2035 bond

May 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL (CAFFIL)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2035
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.704
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date May 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P) &
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux & Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro when fungible
