#Financials
May 6, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- CAFFIL adds 150 mln euro 2035 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL (CAFFIL)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2035

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.704

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date May 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P) &

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux & Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro when fungible

ISIN FR0012467942

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
