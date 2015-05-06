FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CS Group funding adds 175 mln SFR to 2023 bond
May 6, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-CS Group funding adds 175 mln SFR to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited

Guarantor Credit Suisse Group AG

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 14, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Payment Date May 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion Swiss francs

When fungible

Permanent ISIN CH0278341224

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
