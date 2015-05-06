FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2025 bond
#Financials
May 6, 2015

New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 13, 2025

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.99

Reoffer price 99.99

Yield 0.751 pct

Payment Date May 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB3B94

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
