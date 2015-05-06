New Issue- Caterpillar prices dual tranche deal

May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caterpillar International Finance Ltd
Guarantor Caterpillar Financial Services Corp
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date October 13, 2020
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.584
Reoffer price 99.584
Yield 0.829 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date October 13, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 22bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Common terms
Payment Date May 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML & Mitsubishi
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
