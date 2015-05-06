FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Federal State of Saxony-Anhalt prices $750 mln 2018 bond
May 6, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Federal State of Saxony-Anhalt prices $750 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Federal State of Saxony-Anhalt

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date May 14, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.706

Payment Date May 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BARC, DB & MS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1231289312

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

