New Issue-Federal State of Saxony-Anhalt prices $750 mln 2018 bond

May 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Federal State of Saxony-Anhalt
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date May 14, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.706
Payment Date May 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BARC, DB & MS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)