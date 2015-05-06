New Issue- Alliance Automotive Finance adds 65 mln euro to 2021 bond

May 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Alliance Automotive Finance Plc
(Alliance Automotive Finance )
Issue Amount 65 million euro
Maturity Date December 1,2021
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price 103.500 pct
Spread 543 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct September 2021,DBR
Payment Date May 13,2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & RBS
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total 290 million euro when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)