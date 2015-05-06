New Issue- Alliance Automotive Finance adds 65 mln euro to 2021 bond

May 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Alliance Automotive Finance Plc

(Alliance Automotive Finance )

Issue Amount 65 million euro

Maturity Date December 1,2021

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price 103.500 pct

Spread 543 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct September 2021,DBR

Payment Date May 13,2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & RBS

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total 290 million euro when fungible

REGS ISIN XS1230332139

144A ISIN XS1137506850

