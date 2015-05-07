New Issue- Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2024 bond

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 13, 2024
Coupon 1.055 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.055 pct
Payment Date April 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)