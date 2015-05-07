New Issue- Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2024 bond

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 13, 2024

Coupon 1.055 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.055 pct

Payment Date April 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000BLB2WB9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)