New Issue- BayernLB adds 200 mln euros to 2024 bond

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date August 29, 2024
Coupon 1.150 pct
Issue price 103.26
Reoffer price 103.26
Yield 0.785 pct
Payment Date May 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 250 million euro
when fungible
