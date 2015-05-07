FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BayernLB adds 200 mln euros to 2024 bond
May 7, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- BayernLB adds 200 mln euros to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date August 29, 2024

Coupon 1.150 pct

Issue price 103.26

Reoffer price 103.26

Yield 0.785 pct

Payment Date May 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 250 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000BLB2WB9

