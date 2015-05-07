New Issue- BSTDB prices 100 mln CHF 2019 bond

May 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Black Sea Trade and Development Bank

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss Franc

Maturity Date December 20, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.4730

Reoffer price 100.4730

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date May 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A- (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0281864493

