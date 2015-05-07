New Issue- Votorantim Cimentos prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Votorantim Cimentos SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 13, 2022

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 98.542

Reoffer price 98.542

Yield 3.737 pct

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Voto, BB, BAML, Mitsubishi & Santander

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Reg S ISIN XS1232126810

144A ISIN XS1232127115

