New Issue- KfW adds 75 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 14, 2017

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price 100.305

Reoffer price 99.115

Yield 10.85 pct

Payment Date May 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct, 0.1875 pct M&U and 1.1875 pct selling

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 340 million Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS1014862731

