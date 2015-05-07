FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Colgate-Palmolive prices 500 mln euro 2019 FRN
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Colgate-Palmolive prices 500 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Colgate-Palmolive Co

(Colgate-Palmolive)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 14,2019

Coupon 3-month euribor + 23 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 14,2015

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, BBVA & Santander

Ratings Aa3(Moody‘s), AA-(S&P)&

AA-(Fitch)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law NY

ISIN XS1230926609

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
