INDIA WEEKAHEAD-India to take cues from U.S. jobs data, domestic earnings, inflation
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

INDIA WEEKAHEAD-India to take cues from U.S. jobs data, domestic earnings, inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Monthly U.S. non-farm payroll jobs data and its implications for when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates would decide initial trend of Indian stocks for coming week

** India’s inflation data for April key thereafter

** Updates on India’s new panel to sort out retrospective tax issue would be on radar as well

** Indian shares are likely to continue bounce from near 6-1/2 month closing lows

** NSE index expected to trade between 8,000 and 8,400 in coming week

** Pharmaceutical stocks on watch ahead of key earnings including Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories and Lupin

** India’s benchmark government bond may trade in 7.90 to 8.10 percent range

** Indian rupee to trade in 63.40-64.45 range

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Bank of Baroda earnings; April trade data (tentative) Tues: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories results; April CPI data, March Industrial and manufacturing output Wed: Lupin earnings; money supply data Thurs: Jubilant Food results; April WPI data

indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
