BRIEF-Companies announce share trading debut dates on Shanghai, Shenzhen exchanges

June 29 (Reuters) - Shares of the following companies will debut trade on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchange on June 30. Please click the links for details.

SHANGHAI

* JCHX Mining Management Co Ltd : bit.ly/1ImLnhv

* Hengtong Logistics Co Ltd : bit.ly/1TZeSL0

* Zhejiang Tiancheng Controls Co Ltd : bit.ly/1CDwpgZ SHENZHEN

* Shanghai Worth Garden Co Ltd: bit.ly/1KjsgoK

* Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Co Ltd: bit.ly/1GKmR5n

* Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd: bit.ly/1C0l1kz

* Puyang Huicheng Electronic Material Co Ltd: bit.ly/1GUIvq0

* Qingdao Gon Technology Co Ltd: bit.ly/1JsxQqo

* Henan Kedi Dairy Industry Co Ltd: bit.ly/1HqYxv7 (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)