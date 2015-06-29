FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Gulf Keystone: hit by profit taking, soft update
#Energy
June 29, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Gulf Keystone: hit by profit taking, soft update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer down c.15 pct, worst performing energy sector stock across Europe

** Stock, which rose c.24 pct on Friday, retreats on soft production update amid no news on potential sale, traders say

** Gulf Keystone, battered by a slump in oil prices and delayed payments, is in continuing discussions with undisclosed parties to sell certain assets or the entire firm

** “There was a lot of speculation on Friday and news that’s out today is disappointing,” one of the trader says

** Co remains in talks with the Kurdistan government to establish a regular payment plan for crude oil purchases

** Stock top loser on Thomson Reuters Europe Energy Index , which is down 2.2 pct

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

