BRIEF-Lu Thai Textile plans share buyback
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 13, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lu Thai Textile plans share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Lu Thai Textile Co Ltd

* Says plans to buy back company’s A-share and B-share worth up to 1 billion yuan ($161.10 million) within 12 months after board approval

* Says plans to buy back A-share at no higher than 15 yuan per share, B-share at no higher than HK$11.8 per share

* Says shares to resume trading on July 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LaLD3V; bit.ly/1HpEUy5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2074 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
