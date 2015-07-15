FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Nippon Prologis Reit -6 MTH results
July 15, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Nippon Prologis Reit -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 15 (Reuters) Nippon Prologis Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended May 31, 2015 ended Nov 30, 2014 to Nov 30, 2015 to May 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.24 13.44 14.37 14.31

(+6.0 pct ) (+5.9 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) Operating 6.96 6.57 6.93 6.93

(+5.9 pct ) (+4.0 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Recurring 5.95 5.44 5.96 5.96

(+9.3 pct ) (+4.9 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Net 5.79 5.47 5.96 5.96

+5.7 pct +5.6 pct +2.9 pct +0.1 pct EPS 3,344 yen 3,355 yen 3,442 yen 3,445 yen Div 3,344 yen 3,163 yen 3,442 yen 3,445 yen

