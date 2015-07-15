TABLE-Nippon Prologis Reit -6 MTH results

Jul 15 (Reuters) Nippon Prologis Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended May 31, 2015 ended Nov 30, 2014 to Nov 30, 2015 to May 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.24 13.44 14.37 14.31
(+6.0 pct ) (+5.9 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) Operating 6.96 6.57 6.93 6.93
(+5.9 pct ) (+4.0 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Recurring 5.95 5.44 5.96 5.96
(+9.3 pct ) (+4.9 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Net 5.79 5.47 5.96 5.96
+5.7 pct +5.6 pct +2.9 pct +0.1 pct EPS 3,344 yen 3,355 yen 3,442 yen 3,445 yen Div 3,344 yen 3,163 yen 3,442 yen 3,445 yen