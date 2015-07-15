TABLE-Heiwa Real Estate Reit -6 MTH results

Jul 15 (Reuters) Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended May 31, 2015 ended Nov 30, 2014 to Nov 30, 2015
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 5.42 5.05 5.38
(+7.2 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) (-0.7 pct ) Operating 1.76 2.15 2.26
(-18.1 pct ) (-0.9 pct ) (+28.6 pct ) Recurring 1.11 1.50 1.64
(-25.9 pct ) (+3.9 pct ) (+47.1 pct ) Net 1.11 1.50 1.64
-26.0 pct +3.9 pct +47.2 pct EPS 1,169 yen 1,703 yen 1,719 yen Div 1,742 yen 1,703 yen 1,719 yen