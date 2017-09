July 15 (Reuters) - Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd

* Says signs cooperation agreement with Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates, initial order amount at more than 60 million yuan ($9.66 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jh4GF8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)