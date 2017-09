July 15 (Reuters) - Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Investment And Development Of Vietnam

* H1 pre-tax profit up 25 percent y/y at $138.44 million.

* Assets by end-June up 14 percent from end-2014 at $33.51 billion.

* Credit growth by end-June at 9.1 percent from end-2014. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, editing by Louise Heavens)