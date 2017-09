July 15 (Reuters) - Jinke Property Group Co Ltd

* Says unit wins two residential sites in Chongqing for a combined 2.43 billion yuan ($391.42 million)

* Says unit gets approval for wind power and photovoltaics projects with total investment at 1.72 billion yuan

($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan renminbi)