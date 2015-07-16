FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoCom to market up to US$2.4bn AT1 issue next week
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BoCom to market up to US$2.4bn AT1 issue next week

Spencer Anderson

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 16 (IFR) - Bank of Communications is to meet investors next week ahead of a US dollar issue of Additional Tier 1 capital that could raise as much as US$2.4bn.

The Chinese lender is to meet has named Bank of Communications Hong Kong, BOCOM International, Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint global coordinators for the issue.

The AT1 securities will convert to equity if the bank’s capital ratios breach a trigger point, and are expected to be rated Ba3 by Moody‘s.

BoCom has approval to issue up to Rmb15bn of AT1 preference shares offshore, according to an earlier filing.

Investor meetings will commence on July 20 in Singapore, Hong Kong and London.

Citic CLSA Securities, CCB International, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and JP Morgan are also working on the deal. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; Editing by Vincent Baby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.