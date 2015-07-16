BUZZ-Citigroup Inc: Set to open at more than 6-year high

** Shares of the third biggest U.S. bank by assets up 2.6 pct at $57.93 premarket; on track to open at a more than six-year high

** Reports highest quarterly profit in eight years, helped by restructuring and cost cuts and drop in legal expenses

** Operating expenses in Citicorp, the bank’s core businesses, falls 6 pct in Q2

** Adjusting for legal costs and some accounting items, Citi’s net income $1.45/share, above analysts’ average estimate of $1.34

** 23 of 29 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 6 “hold”; median PT $64.50

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 4.3 pct this year