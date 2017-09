July 17 (Reuters) - Hubei Radio & Television Information Network Co Ltd

* Says strategic agreement with Sumavision Technologies Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up joint venture with investment estimated at 100 million yuan ($16.11 million)

Source text in Chinese : bit.ly/1JlMhXH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2083 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)