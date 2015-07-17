REFILE-TABLE-Gendai Agency -Q1 group results

(Adds net profits. Net profit denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent) Jul 17 (Reuters)- Gendai Agency Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.15 4.23 16.70

(-1.9 pct) (+1.0 pct) (-3.4 pct) Operating 238 mln 275 mln 1.22

(-13.4 pct) (-34.9 pct) (-6.2 pct) Recurring 245 mln 270 mln 1.22

(-9.4 pct) (-36.7 pct) (-9.3 pct) Net 159 mln 147 mln 810 mln