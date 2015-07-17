FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Vector 2656.T-Q1 parent results
July 17, 2015 / 7:09 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Vector 2656.T-Q1 parent results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Jul 17 (Reuters)- Vector Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 336 mln 433 mln 700 mln

-22.4 pct -19.9 pct -21.8 pct Operating loss 60 mln loss 30 mln loss 140 mln Recurring loss 60 mln loss 30 mln loss 140 mln Net loss 60 mln loss 31 mln loss 142 mln EPS loss 4.40 yen loss 2.28 yen loss 10.28 yen Ann Div NIL -Q2 div NIL -Q4 div NIL NOTE - Vector Inc is an application service provider which operates a popular Web site for downloading software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2656.TK1.

