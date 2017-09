July 17 (Reuters) - Youngor Group

* Says garment unit plans to acquire 859.2 million new shares of CITIC Ltd at HK13.95 per share for HK$12 billion ($1.55 billion)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M9riws

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)