Aug 24 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 348.22 percent y/y at 9.64 billion yuan ($1.50 billion)

* Says board agrees to issue commercial paper, debt financing instruments and asset-backed securities

* Says board agrees to appoint Mr. Wang Song as president

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JLP6Yr; bit.ly/1MNAQik; bit.ly/1fAHiKP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)