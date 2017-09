Aug 24 (Reuters) - Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 15.35 percent y/y at 946.18 million yuan ($147.77 million)

* Says receives new energy vehicles subsidies of 3.03 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LvfupI; bit.ly/1NOZ60D

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4029 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)