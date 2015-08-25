FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Regus: top midcap gainer on results beat
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 25, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Regus: top midcap gainer on results beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Regus up c.7.9 pct, top FTSE-250 gainer & heading towards strongest intraday gain in over 6 mnths as office space provider posts better-than-expected results & co’s ROI increases

** Posts H1 revs 937 mln stg & underlying oper profit 65 mln stg, beating co-compiled analyst consensus of 925.3 mln stg & 62.5 mln stg respectively

** Tenth straight half of rev rise

** Investec analyst increases FY17E PBT by 6.9 pct to 216.6 mln stg and EPS to 18.5p from 17.3p, citing wider scope for oper efficiency improvements

** Co sees visibility of 2015 net investments c.230 mln stg, or about 600 new locations

** Stock up 19.5 pct YTD (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.