FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Lloyds: boosted as Investec pegs as "buy" opportunity
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 25, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Lloyds: boosted as Investec pegs as "buy" opportunity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Lloyds Banking Group up 2.9 pct, among top FTSE 100 gainers & on track for sharpest gain in over 3.5 mnths after brokerage Investec says share price weakness triggers automatic buy

** More than a quarter of 90-day daily avg volume goes through in first 45 mins, making stock fourth-top traded UK blue-chip stock

** Investec moves stock up to “buy” from “hold”, but keeps TP of 86p

** 15 of 24 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 7 “hold” and 2 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 97p

** “With the share price now below 73.6p, we think that UKFI’s trading programme is ”suspended“, which may offer a degree of technical support,” Invetec writes

** UK govt on Monday cuts holding in Lloyds to below 13 pct

** Stock hits 72.17p on Monday, lowest since Jan 15

** Up to Monday’s close, stock had fallen c.11.7 pct, more than the 8.7 pct fall in peer E300 Banks index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.