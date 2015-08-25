FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Gulf Marine Services: poised for record one-day gain on robust H1
#Hot Stocks
August 25, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Gulf Marine Services: poised for record one-day gain on robust H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Gulf Marine Services up c.13 pct, heading to sharpest intraday gain ever & top gainer on FTSE small caps index

** Oilfield services co posts H1 net profit of $35 mln vs $33.1 mln yr earlier, helped by buoyant activity despite low oil price

** Rev up 8 pct to $98.2 mln

** Crude oil has lost c.25.5 pct YTD forcing oil & gas cos to cut capex & stall projects, hurting firms which provide services to these customers

** Gulf Marine Services builds and operates self-propelled self-elevating jackup barges for the oil and gas industry

** Nearly half of avg 30-day volume traded through in 1.15 hr (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

