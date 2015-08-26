BRIEF-SKS Microfinance issues commercial papers of 250 mln rupees

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Sks Microfinance Ltd :

* Issued commercial papers of an aggregate amount of 250 million rupees on August 26

* Aggregate commercial paper outstanding as on date is 4.75 billion rupees Source text: SKS Microfinance Ltd has informed BSE that the Company issued Commercial Papers of an aggregate amount of Rs.25 crore on August 26, 2015, which have been rated 'A1+' by a leading rating agency. Instruments with the aforesaid rating are considered to have a very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations. Such instruments carry the lowest credit risk. The aggregate Commercial Paper outstanding as on date is Rs.475 crore.