Aug 27 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 31.7 percent y/y at 3.0 billion yuan ($468.47 million)

* Says plans to set up three units with total registered capital at 200 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1fHSO7k; bit.ly/1JzQScY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)