Aug 27 (Reuters) - Minsheng Holdings

* Says plans to acquire 75 percent stake in electronic firm for 320.2 million yuan ($50.00 million)

* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jlkjfq; bit.ly/1Lya62j; bit.ly/1Jlkkjm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)